Cat climbs into baby's crib, sweet video shows what happens next
trending

Cat climbs into baby’s crib, sweet video shows what happens next

The video of the cat and the baby will leave you with a smile.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:00 PM IST
The image shows the cat climbing into the baby's crib.(Jukin Media)

Is it a cute video? Yes. Is it a video that may leave you with a smile? Yes. Is it a video that you may end up watching over and over again? Big yes. It is a video that showcases sweet moments of interactions between a cat and a kid.

The video opens to show a kid sleeping. Within moments, a cat climbs into the crib. The feline then, quietly and gently, sleeps beside the baby. The next few minutes of the video show the kid changing positions and the cat sleeping beside them. Eventually, the baby wakes up and it even sits on top of the feline but the cat keeps on lying. The video also shows the baby picking up the animal and giving it a hug. The clip ends with the cat sleeping and the baby watching it.

Take a look at the beautiful video:

What are your thoughts on the sweet video? Did it leave you with a smile too?

cat video
