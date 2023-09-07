Cat climbs onto bookshelf to get toy for new pet kitten. Watch

A video of a cat’s gesture towards a new adopted kitten is winning hearts left, right, and centre. Posted on Reddit, the video shows how the older cat climbs onto a bookshelf to help the kitten get a toy.

The image shows a kitten looking at a cat climbing a bookshelf. (Reddit/@westcoastcdn19)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“That’s what big brothers are for,” reads the caption posted along with the Reddit video. The clip opens to show the kitten standing near a bookshelf while looking at the older cat climbing it. As the older one reaches his desired shelf, he picks a toy and drops it. The kitten is then seen playing happily with the toy the cat dropped.

The video also has a text insert that explains what is happening in the video. “My older cat got the toy down for our kitten because she didn’t understand how to reach it,” it reads.

Take a look at this video of the cat helping a kitten:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted some 20 hours ago. Since being shared, it has received more than 17,000 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also accumulated tons of comments.

Also Read: Cat turns into massage therapist for its human

What did Reddit users say about this video of the cat and the kitten?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“That's so sweet. And, incredibly smart and empathetic,” expressed a Reddit user. “So sweet and wholesome,” commented another. “Here you go, little buddy!” added a third, imagining the cat’s thoughts. “What a lovely older brother teaching the little one!” joined fourth. “I love it,” wrote a fifth.