Cat turns into massage therapist for its human

A cat’s love-filled interaction with its human is winning hearts left, right, and centre. A video shared on Reddit shows the kitty taking on the role of a massage therapist to help its human. The image shows a cat giving a massage to its human. (Reddit/@westcoastcdn19)

“Nice massage after a long day,” reads the caption posted along with the cute video. It opens to show a man lying on his back on a bed. A cat is seen perched on top of his back. Throughout the video, the kitty keeps massaging the man’s shoulders as if it was kneading dough. The man seems to enjoy this massage from his pet.

Take a look at this video of a cat and its human:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 6,000 upvotes and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has prompted people to share varied reactions.

“My cat does this on my stomach almost daily but I have not had much success with trying to get him to do it on my back. plus it's a little harder to set up i have to use a blanket or wear a sweater he uses his claws for sure,” posted a Reddit user. “Sure does look like loads of fun,” added another. “I get horrible headaches right where that kitty is massaging. I think I’m going to need to borrow your cat sir,” joined a third. “This cat is happy and that's all that matters!” wrote a fourth.