trending

Cat comes out of a box, another feline’s reaction to it is priceless. Watch

The video may leave you giggling.
The image shows a cat coming out of a box.(Reddit./@Comfortable_Voice982)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 05:25 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Cat videos are often the perfect way to uplift one’s mood almost immediately. In case you are looking for such a video, then this clip shared on Reddit will do the trick. This clip involving two cats is an absolute delight to watch. There is a possibility that you will end up watching the video over and over again.

“Hey! What are you doing here!?” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show a few people sitting around a box. One of them slowly opens the lids and a cat comes out. What is hilarious to watch is how another cat standing beside the box reacts.

Take a look at the video:

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 6,700 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated various comments from people.

“‘Aww, you brought me a box! Uhhh, who is that in my new box? Wait...’,” joked a Twitter user. “It was like revelation of the year for the black cat! LOL,” posted another. “If this was my cat, the new kitten would immediately get a slap and then a hiss,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

