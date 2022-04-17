Cat cuddles with sleeping baby, politely ignores human who tries waking it up. Watch

Cat videos are often absolutely amazing to watch. Just like this clip posted on Instagram that showcases the antics of a very cute kitty named Chase. There is a chance that the video will not only make you giggle but may make you say aww too.

The post is shared on the Instagram page called Don’t Stop Meowing. The page is filled with adventures of a couple and their furry babies. This video of Chase is one of the latest additions to the page. The video is posted with a caption that reads, “This is so adorable.”

The video opens to show a cat cuddling with a sleeping baby. The clip then goes on to show a human trying to wake up the cat. The kitty, however, politely ignores the human who finally gives up.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. There were many who shared how much they love the cat named Chase.

“Chase is attracted to anything warm and cozy lol,” wrote an Instagram user. “Chase is everything that’s right with the world,” shared another. “Chase is a baby but he can be a guardian of baby... so cute,” commented a third. “He doesn't even open his eyes, he just say Nooo,” posted a fourth. “I don't appreciate how you're disrupting chases naptime lmao,” expressed a fifth. “Aww chase is so sweet he will protect that baby with his life I can tell,” said a sixth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

