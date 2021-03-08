Cat enjoys hike sitting on best buddy dog’s back. Watch absolutely adorable clip

Stories of animals from different species becoming inseparable friends are so pure. The videos showcasing such bond often win people over. Just like this video of a dog named Samson and a cat named Cleo. A clip of these “hikers and best buds” was shared on official Instagram profile. There is a possibility that the cuteness captured in the clip will leave you saying “Aww” and that too repeatedly.

Originally shared on the duo’s personal Insta profile, the video gathered more than 4.1 million views after being posted by the photo and video sharing site.

The video opens to show Cleo sitting on Samson’s back. What is even more incredible to watch is the beautiful location they are enjoying.

“Life was made for good friends and great adventures. Meet hikers and best buds Samson the golden retriever and Cleo the Scottish fold (@calvin.andco). ‘We first put Cleo on Samson’s back when she got tired while hiking, and she just stayed on,’ explains their human Lea. ‘We never looked back’,” shared Instagram alongside the clip.

People had a lot to say about the clip. Some shared heart or fire emojis to express their reactions. There were also many who simply wrote “Cute.”

“That is adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet,” shared another. “Amazing,” expressed a third.

