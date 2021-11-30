Cat enters stranger’s car and simply refuses to leave. Watch this cute video

Cats are known for doing just as they please. If they want to spend some quality time with humans, they will have it. In this video posted on Reddit, viewers can see an orange cat doing just that by entering a man’s car and refusing to leave.

Shot in Texas, this video progresses to reveal that the man is trying to go back to Austin but has luckily been visited by this cat somewhere in the middle of Houston. “This is not my cat. He just decided to get into my car and be my friend. Orange cats are awesome,” reads the caption to this post.

The man is seen trying to convince the cat to get out of the car as quickly as possible but the cat has other plans. It soon pops out from below the steering wheel and makes its way towards the man’s lap to earn some scratches and head rubs. To this, the man gives in and admits that the cat is super adorable.

Watch the cute cat video right here:

Posted two days ago on the sub-Reddit r/aww that is famous for having the cutest animal videos on the Internet, this specific video has already raked in more than 67,200 upvotes and several reactions.

“The feet-pushing thing is what my orangie does,” related a Redditor. “Throughout my life, I must’ve had over 20 cats and I have to say, the orange ones are the friendliest,” commented another. “I’ve had that happen with two neighbour cats. One of them is now my cat,” shared a third.

