Cat gets dolled up to recreate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic dialogue. Watch

A video of a cat getting dolled up in adorable outfits to recreate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic dialogue from the 1999 Bollywood hit Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is doing the rounds on social media. The now-viral video was shared on Instagram and is winning hearts online. The video is such that it may make you say 'aww' and may even prompt you to watch it on loop.

The video was shared by the page dedicated to the cat named August. The page describes the cat as a 'model' and 'petfluencer'. "Givin' Aishwarya Rai some takar (competition)," reads the caption posted alongside the video on Instagram with several hashtags, including #catstagram, #aishwaryarai, and #reelsinstagram. The video opens with a text insert that reads, "Take a look at me after I get dressed. You'll be stunned." It then shows the cat named Ginger sporting some adorable outfits to recreate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic dialogue.

Watch the cute cat video below:

The video was posted four days ago and has since raked up over a million views. The share has also received more than one lakh likes and a flurry of comments from individuals and Instagram pages dedicated to cats.

An Insta page dedicated to a cat named Kiki commented, "So gorgeous." "Chal chaiyya chaiyya with me gurrrlll," posted another Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Koffee. "Cat version of Aishwarya," wrote a third. "You're such a gem!! A natural born meowdel. Isn't it ironic that a model's runway is called a Catwalk?? I believe it's really for kitty cat's like you to walk through!" posted an individual with several emoticons. "Such a stunner!" shared another. "Beautiful," expressed a third.

