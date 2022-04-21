Cat gets new fish toy but is more interested in the paper bag it came in. Watch

Cats are always intrigued about new things and will go to any extent to find out what they are. Viewers can see a cat playing with a 'flopping fish' toy in this video posted on Instagram. But then again, is the cat really playing with the toy or something else entirely? If you are one who is interested in cat videos, then you should read on to find out.

The video opens to show how the cat's human has got a new fish toy for it in a brown paper bag. But what is most interesting to note is that the cat is not really interested in the fish toy for more than a few seconds. What it really cares about is this paper bag and keeps going inside it and playing with it. This has amused several netizens.

The video has been shared on Instagram by the page dedicated to a famous cat named Nala. This catto has a massive fan following of 4.4 million on the social media platform. The cute cat video was shared with a caption that reads, “What’s your cat's favourite toy?” It was also accompanied by a few hashtags like #meow, #toy, #rescue, #catsofinstagram and #nalacat.

Watch the cat video right here:

The video was shared on Instagram on April 9 and has received more than one lakh views on it since then. The cat video has also prompted many people to share varied comments in order to answer the question asked in its caption.

Some people took to the comments section of the video to share similar experiences. My cat loves a green pipe cleaner in the shape of a curly fry. That and a tiny turkey. She runs around the house with them and meows,” posted one. “My cat's favourite toy is anything that's not a cat toy. She will not play with balls that are for cats, but ball up a piece of paper and throw it...she's in heaven,” commented another. “Our kitty likes bags and floppy fish too,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute cat video?

