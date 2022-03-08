Cat goes on car ride with humans, enjoys it a lot. Watch adorable video

The videos that show the bond of love between humans and their pets, be it cats or dogs, always make for a delightful watch. In many such videos, the beloved pets can be seen enjoying their time doing whatever they love to do the most. In this video, which was re-shared by Cats of Instagram on their page, viewers can see a funky little catto who loves to go for car drives in the most confident and stylish way ever.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is a good chance that this video will make you laugh out loud and say ‘aww,’ both at the same time. At the very start of the video, one can see how the cute feline is peeking out of the car window and looking at the scenery outside. Initially, the cat doesn’t notice that its human is recording it. However, while trying to get a good look at a cyclist passing by, the kitty realises that it is on camera. The fur baby then looks directly at the camera and continues to enjoy the car ride.

This adorable cat video was uploaded on Instagram with a caption that reads, “You might like Tuna but I love car rides! Remember that safety comes first! I'm wearing my special body harness and mommy is holding me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram about three days ago and it has already received more than nine lakh views. This adorable cat video has also gathered various comments from people who couldn't stop complimenting this cat’s curiosity and enjoyment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So curious, I love him,” commented an Instagram user. “And as a cyclist myself, I thank you for your consideration of the cyclist on the video and giving them enough clearance to take them over safely!” pointed out another individual. “Was that the red dot?” jokingly asked a third.

This, however, is not the cat's first car ride and it keeps going on many, just like the ones you can find below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this cat that enjoys car rides?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON