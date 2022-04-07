Cat grows up thinking it is a dog. Watch how it interacts with another pooch

There are certain videos on the Internet that are so sweet that they leave you with a wide smile on your face and a warm feeling in your heart. Just like this video showcasing an adorable interaction between a dog and a cat. There is a chance that the video will leave you happy too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mr Cat Stevens grew up thinking he was a dog. This is a daily occurrence,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The video opens to show a dog lying on the floor and a cat standing beside it. Throughout the video, the kitty is seen playing with the pooch and showering it with kisses.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I know I’m old because I never get tired of seeing cat and dog friends. It’s never NOT heartwarming. Now if you’ll excuse me, I must go have a Werther’s and be in bed by 7:00 pm,” wrote a Reddit user. “The world could learn a lot from cat and dog friends,” posted another. “I think cats think that everything is a cat. The dog is a big cat. You are a bigger cat. We are all cats to them,” expressed a third. “Mr Cat Stevens makes me want to sing out,” commented a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the video?