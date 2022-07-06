Cat helps human get back keys after kid drops them into a hole. Watch

Are you a fan of cat videos? Then you may have seen the videos that show the kitties breaking things or hiding them. This video, however, shows something entirely different. It captures a cat recovering a human’s keys from a hole.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Reddit. “Kid drops mom's keys in a hole, kitty comes to the rescue,” reads the caption posted along with the wonderful video that may leave you saying wow.

The video opens to show a person trying to scoop out a set of keys from inside a hole. They are seen using a stick to try and reach the keys but fails. At one point, a kid also tries helping the person. When it almost seems like the keys will be stuck in the hole forever, the cat comes to rescue. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. They couldn’t stop complimenting the clever kitty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Someone deserves an extra treat!” posted a Reddit user. “To those wondering, this is Brazilian Portuguese and the caption says ‘If I hadn't recorded it nobody would have believed’,” shared the Reddit user who posted the video. “Smartest kitty,” praised a third. “What a sweetheart!!!!” wrote a fourth.