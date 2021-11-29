Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat is very bored to see its doggo sisters during playtime. Watch funny video
trending

Cat is very bored to see its doggo sisters during playtime. Watch funny video

This video shows a bored cat who keeps judging its doggo sisters while it sits on the sofa.
This cat sits on the sofa and judges its doggo siblings. (Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 07:39 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Have you ever stared at your siblings’ antics and wondered why they started again? If yes, you might be able to relate to the cat in this video that is equal parts funny and cute.

The video shows a cat that looks like it is quite grumpy and simply bored of its doggo sisters. The two cute pooches, on the other hand, seem very happy to be in each other’s company during their playtime. The floofy furballs can be seen standing on top of the other as part of a silly game.

The cat, however, keeps judging the two pooches and keeps taking turns between staring at them and into the camera - with the same old grumpy face. The video was shot at Merton, Wisconsin in the United States and is just the best video for you to relate to if you have grown up with siblings.

Watch the funny animal video right here:

RELATED STORIES

What are your thoughts about the grumpy cat and its excited doggo sisters?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat dog. cute video funny video
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP