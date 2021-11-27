Cat loves wrestling with its dog friend. Watch sweet video

The videos that show dogs or cats are entertaining to watch. However, do you know what is even better than that? It is a video that showcases both the animals and their playful antics. Just like this clip shared on Instagram. The video shows how a cat loves wrestling with its dog friend.

The video was originally shared on the joint Instagram page of the animals. It, however, captured people’s attention after being shared by Instagram on their official page.

“Take it to the mat!⁣ Meet Katmai the mini husky and Yoyo the Bengal cat. They’re best friends who share a special relationship and love of wrestling⁣,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the cute video right here:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. It has gathered above 6.5 million views till now. Since being shared, the clip has also accumulated tons of comments. Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“Perfect,” wrote an Instagram user. “So cute, posted another.

What are your thoughts on the video?