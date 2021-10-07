Cat nearly ‘pulls off’ a heist involving a sandwich. Watch hilarious video

Think the drama and suspense of the show Money Heist is gripping? Then wait till you see this cat nearly pulling off one of the greatest heists involving a sandwich. The video has everything that makes it an entertaining watch.

The video is shared on the Instagram page of the cat named Coby. “Mission Impossible: Rogue Sandwich. Will I pull off one of the biggest heists in all of deli meat history?” reads the caption posted along with the video.

We won’t give away too much about what the video shows, so take a look at the clip:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 28,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Haha. This is so great,” wrote an Instagram user. “The way Coby run is so cuteeee,” expressed another. “Love the way you walk,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

