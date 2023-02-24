Cat owner's parents make a book of feline's daily adventures, see pics

Some may think that cats are grumpy. However, they can turn out to be the cutest animals. Cats may run around your house or knock down things from the table, but they are also perfectly cuddly babies who can brighten up our day. And if you are someone who also loves cats, you cannot miss out on this post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a post shared by Twitter user @chaoticcatpics and originally made on TikTok by @/goldfishclub , you can see an adorable book made for a cat. In the post's caption, they wrote, "Left my cat with my parents for two weeks, and my mom made a book, a thread."

Take a look at the post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Isn't it cute? This post was shared on February 22. Since being posted, it has been liked over seven lakh times. The post also has several comments.

Here are a few comments:

An individual in the post's comments wrote, "Oh my. Why am I kinda tearing up over this??" Another person posted, "This is the most wholesome thing I've ever seen." "My mom: I hate this dog! Also, my mom, while keeping him: I made your dog scrambled eggs to go with the leftover pork I gave him. His basket of toys is in the corner, and here's his new blanket; let me fluff it before he gets on it," wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON