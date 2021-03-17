Cat pets human back in adorable video that’s too sweet to miss. Watch

Pets have their own ways to make their humans feel loved. This cat also has its ways and it was captured in a video that’s too adorable to miss. The video, posted on Reddit, shows the cat stroking its human back when the pet parent pets it.

“My cat has begun to stroke me when I stroke him,” says the caption shared along with the video. All of 10-seconds-long, the clip shows the cat sitting comfortably in its pet parent’s lap mimicking his actions.

If you are a pet parent yourself or an animal lover, this video will put a huge smile on your face. Watch the clip below:

The video, since being shared some 19 hours ago, has video collected over 88,000 upvotes and lots of comments from people on Reddit.

“A pet for a pet,” commented an individual. “What a little sweetie,” posted another. “What a nice thing to share!” reacted a third.

“My cat loves this same thing! Not the petting thing, but when I make a tent in the blanket with my knees for him to crawl in. It's a warm and cosy spot. Sometimes he will push the blanket with his nose to let me know that he wants me to make the tent for him,” shared a Reddit user.

What do you think about the video?

