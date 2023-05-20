Cat picks up mouse, takes it to food bowl to eat together

Do you remember those episodes of the cartoon show Tom and Jerry where the cat and the mouse took a break from chasing each other to form a friendship? This interesting video shared on Instagram may remind you of those episodes. It shows a cat carrying a mouse to a food bowl.

The image shows a cat carrying a mouse.(Screengrab)

The video opens to show a text overlay that reads, “Here eat, I need you strong for chase.” The clip shows a cat holding a mouth in its mouth. With moments, the kitty walks towards a food bowl kept at a distance and gently places the rodent in front of it. The cat then gives a quick nose boop to the mouse and concentrates on eating its food.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on May 10. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 6.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has collected more than 60,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I actually want to interview the mouse. What does the mouse think about this?” joked an Instagram user. “Even the mouse is confused,” posted another. “Tom and Jerry,” commented a third. “Tom and Jerry friendship episode,” joined a fourth. “This is priceless,” wrote a fifth.