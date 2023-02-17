Cat refuses to leave the side of the man who saved it in quake-hit Turkey. Watch

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria more than a week ago. Following the terrible earthquakes, approximately 41,000 people have died. Workers in search and rescue have been working nonstop to save as many lives as possible. Workers have also reported that they are finding pets under the rubble and are trying to save them. Amid this, a video of a cat who was rescued has surfaced online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cat that Turkey's search and rescue personnel rescued refuses to leave their side. The feline follows them wherever they go. A video of the cat sitting on a personnel's shoulder was shared on Reddit by user @u/tinyblackberry.

Take a look at the clip here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by 99,000 people. Many have even reacted to the clip.

Here are a few comments:

An individual said, "Poor buddy is probably terrified still and latching onto the sense of safety and security of staying with the rescuers." A second person added, "He's so appreciated! Fireman got himself a best friend. " "So tragic and beautiful at the same time," wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON