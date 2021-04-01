Home / Trending / Cat Sanctuary in Syria’s Idlib houses and feeds over 1,000 felines
trending

Cat Sanctuary in Syria’s Idlib houses and feeds over 1,000 felines

Ernesto's Sanctuary care for more than 1,000 - and feeding time tends to be loud and chaotic.
Reuters | , Idlib, Syria
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Manager of Ernesto's sanctuary for cats, Mohamad Wattar, plays with cats in Idlib, Syria March 28, 2021. Picture taken March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi(REUTERS)

When Syria's war forced Alaa al-Jaleel to close his cat sanctuary in Aleppo in 2015 and head north to the rebel stronghold of Idlib, he took around 100 animals with him and reopened it there.

Now his successors at Ernesto's Sanctuary care for more than 1,000 - and feeding time tends to be loud and chaotic.

"Most of the animals are injured because of the war and because their owners had to leave them when they left their homes. We gave (the cats) shelter, medical care and food," its current manager, Mohamad Wattar, said.

Manager of Ernesto's sanctuary for cats, Mohamad Wattar, feeds the cats in Idlib, Syria. (REUTERS)
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Thousands of bees invade parked car, off-duty firefighter helps relocate swarm

Scientists discover skull of ‘daunting predator’ that lived 85 million years ago

April Fool’s Day 2021: Mumbai Police shares post for people without masks

121-year-old intact chocolate bar that was a gift from Queen Victoria found

Named after a favourite cat of the Italian women who helped to set it up before it relocated, the expanded and fenced-off sanctuary covers 2,000 square metres (21,500 sq ft) of the city, located close to the Turkish border and still held by opposition forces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
syrian
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP