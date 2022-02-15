Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cat sneaks into home after being accidentally locked out. Watch cute video
trending

Cat sneaks into home after being accidentally locked out. Watch cute video

The cat squeezes in through a locked door while the owner records the incident which will delight you.
Screengrab from the video where a cat tries to sneak into its home after being locked out. (Jukin Media)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 08:20 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Cats are curious animals which love getting into tight spaces. Videos of cats trying to manoeuvre their bodies and reach places that look impossible to reach are a delight to watch. Like this video of a cat that got locked out of the house accidentally and found an innovative way to get back inside.

What makes the video fun to watch is the reaction of another cat, a black one, that is standing at the door and just stares at the antics of the cat trying to get inside.

The person recording the incident can be heard laughing as the cat squeezes in through the small opening of the locked door to get back inside and finally succeeds. The video of the cat making its way into the home through a shut door like an intruder will surely delight you.

Watch the funny video below:

What do you think about this funny cat video?

 

Topics
cats viral video
