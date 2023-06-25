Cat strikes at snake lunging at it with one swipe

Social media users are often accustomed to seeing such videos of cats where they look nothing but adorable - and maybe a little goofy. However, once in a while, there are videos that emerge on social media that also show how kitties are born hunters too. Just like this video going viral on Twitter. The image shows the moment before the cat strikes the snake. (Twitter/@thefigen_)

The video was originally posted a few years ago on TikTok. It has again gathered people’s attention after being reshared on Twitter. “Cats are incredible creatures! It knocked out the snake at the speed of light!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show two cats in front of a slithering snake. The reptile suddenly gets close to one of the cats and tries to lunge at it. At that very moment, the cat uses its paw to strike the snake in one clean swipe.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on June 23. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated close to 5.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of the snake and the cat:

“I want cat-like reflexes. Can you imagine having that skill? I wonder if the cat could do the same to a black mamba? They're supposed to be the fastest snakes in the world,” wondered a Twitter user. “Cats are natural assassins,” joined another. “Incredible,” joined a third. “Insane,” wrote a fourth.