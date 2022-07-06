Cat tries to scale wall by jumping from top of a car but fails. People react to viral video

Cat videos never fail to leave people smiling. There is something wonderful about watching the various antics of the kitties. Probably that is the reason, this video showcasing a cat trying to scale a wall has now gone crazy viral online.

Though it’s unclear where or when the video was first shared, it is now being re-posted by many across various social media platforms. Just like this post by a Twitter user who goes by Buitengebieden. “At least he tried… twice…,” they tweeted while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a place filled with parked cars. Within moments, a cat walks in and climbs to the roof of a car. The kitty then tries jumping on the edge of the wall right next to the vehicle. However, it fails. Undeterred, the ball of fur tries again but it fails again. The video ends with the cat walking away from the vehicle probably to find another way to get to the other side of the wall.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared two days ago, has gathered more than 16 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Though the cat failed to scale the wall, many showcase their support for the kitty.

“He did his best,” posted a Twitter user. “It’s the little back legs flailing that’s sending me,” wrote another and added a face with tears of joy emoticon. “The fact that he tried again,” expressed a third. “Me, if I was a cat,” joked a fourth.

