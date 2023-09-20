'Catatouille': Kitty turns into expert chef to help human

The 2007 film Ratatouille was an incredible hit among the masses. While it was amusing in many ways, we don’t expect something like that to actually happen while working in the kitchen, do you? Well, a viral video shows real-life Ratatouille, but with the twist of a cat! Cat cooking with a man. (Instagram)

“He be doing all the cooking,” wrote the Instagram handle @radkittymemes. They also shared a video of a cat, where the kitty can be seen sitting on a man’s head while he cooks in the kitchen. As the man cuts the ingredients in front of him, one by one, he also asks the kitty for guidance by making it sniff the food.

This video was originally shared on TikTok by user ‘eriklooez71’ and later made its way onto Instagram.

Watch the video of the cat chef and the man here:

This post was shared on August 14. Since being shared, it has gone viral with more than 10.5 million views. The share has also received several likes and comments. Many people thought that the video was adorable, and a few others found it funny.

Check out what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, “I'm surprised that cat didn't scratch his head!"

A second added, "Masterchef seems very controlling."

"In an alternate universe where cats won the cat-rat war," joked a third.

A fourth commented, "If I did that with my cat every plate will be garnished with a tuft of cat hair. Better give compliments to the chef."

"Omg!!! This is how the cats at our Cat Cafe climb on us when we prepare their wet food," posted another.

A seventh said, "Having them sniff everything is necessary for coexisting with felines."

An eighth added, "Remy would never say yes to American cheese."

What are your thoughts on this viral video?

