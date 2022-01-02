Cats ask for 'human food' in funny ways, Reddit can't stop laughing. Watch

Cats love looking at and asking for the food that their humans are eating. These videos shared on Reddit show how two pet cats often ask for their humans’ food. One of them is seen asking for cheese while the other asks for some kind of food in the cutest yet funniest way possible.

The first video shows a cat ‘begging’ for its human’s food and it also has one of the funniest names that you may never come across. “How Luke Skywhisker begs for human’s food,” reads the caption of this video that shows the catto making intense eye contact with its human and waving its paws in request of some food.

Watch it here:

Since being shared on the subReddit r/aww around seven hours ago, this cat video has raked in more than 800 upvotes and several comments from cat lovers on the app. “That’s how my tabby begs for pets. Then she moves on to head-butting if you don’t comply,” related a Redditor. “Still trying to get over that name, love it,” posted another, referencing the hilarious name the catto has.

The second video shows a cat asking for some cheese that it saw its human having. The caption to this video shared on Reddit reads, “Gulliver waving for a piece of cheese.”

Watch it here:

Posted around three hours ago on the subReddit r/cats, this post has garnered more than 250 upvotes. It has also raked up many comments like, “I love when cats do that little begging thing. So adorable!” Another commented from the point of view of the cat, “Please sir may I have some sir? Just a small scrap sir, any piece will do.”

What are your thoughts on these cat videos?

