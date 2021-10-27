Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cats cross ‘huge cobweb’ to meet ‘giant spider’. Watch cute video

The video is shared on the Instagram page of cat siblings Toby and Mr Mika.
Cats Toby and Mr Mika meet a ‘giant spider’. (Instagram/@timo_the_ragdoll_cat)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 11:34 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Are you waiting for Halloween to come? Then as you wait, here is a video involving two cats and the decoration for the day that may leave you smiling. This is one of such clips that you may end up watching over and over again. It shows two cats crossing a ‘huge cobweb’ to meet a ‘giant spider’.

The video is shared on the Instagram page of feline siblings Toby and Mr Mika. “No worries they are not impressed,” reads a part of the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a door decorated with a cobwebs. Two cats are looking from one side of the door towards another where a giant spider decoration is kept. 

Take a look at the video to see what happens next:

The video has been shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 17,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share different comments.

“I adore them,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love it,” posted another. “Brave cats,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

cats halloween
