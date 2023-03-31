Cats randomly stare at each other, scene confuses pet mom. Reddit video sparks laughter

A video of three cats has turned into a source of laughter for netizens. Shared on Reddit, the video shows three cats staring intently at each other and refusing to stand down from their positions. Clubbed with the commentary heard in the background, the video has left people chuckling.

Snapshot of cats randomly staring at each other.(Reddit/@u/nikamats)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Dog tries to steal food shown on TV. Watch hilarious video

The video opens to show three cats staring at each other. The pet mom is heard saying in the background “What is happening here? Shenanigans?” As the video progresses, she expresses her confusion about the situation and asks “What is going on.” At one point, she even pets the cats. Towards the end of the video, she places cardboard boxes in front of the cats and says, “No, we are not going to look at each other.”

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 10,000 upvotes. Furthermore, the video has also prompted people to share various reactions. A few also posted stories of their pets.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

Snapshot of cats randomly staring at each other.(Reddit/@u/nikamats)

“Kitten cold war,” joked a Reddit user. “I wanna know how it ends. So much drama from such little beings,” shared another. “The correct move is to startle them all equally,” suggested a third. “This happened with one litter I fostered. Everyone was sleeping except one kitten who was playing with a toy on a cat tree. He got a little too rambunctious and fell off, instantly spooking the other three kittens. They all puffed up and started looking at him and he got all scared of them and puffed up too. Absolutely hilarious and I was able to calm them down after a few minutes by picking them up and petting them. Kittens are funny!” commented a fourth. “Tiny little fluff balls of ferocity!” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}