HR asks employees not to use headphones at work, claims Reddit post

Every workplace has its own rules and regulations set by the employers to ensure a safe and organised work environment. However, there are times when some of those rules may seem a bit too much. A post shared on Reddit claims one such rule was implemented in an office. As per the post, the organisation asked its employees not to use headphones while working. The post claiming the HR of a company asked its employees not to use headphones at work has created a buzz (representational image).(Unsplash/charlesdeluvio)

“HRs of Mumbai, what are your thoughts on this? I am pretty annoyed,” reads the caption shared along with the post. The screenshot of a notice is also shared which asks employees not to use headphones while working as the devices restrict them from paying their “full attention on the task at hand.” The note also asks everyone to refrain from “using headphones while working to ensure that productivity remains at its highest level.”

Take a look at the post to read the entire note:

The post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the share has received more than 1,800 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to share various responses. Many commented that headphones help them focus on work better.

Here’s how some Reddit users reacted:

1. “People who use headphones to actually focus on work and ignore nearby colleague banter/timepass would be crying in the corner.”

2. “Why are you annoyed? Just get a speaker."

3. “Attend meetings at full volume. Especially those in which client's sensitive data is being discussed. When asked, simply forward the mail where HR told you not to use headphones."

4. “This is nothing, I worked at a firm and the boss there saw some of the employees using Instagram in free time so he made a rule that every morning he will come and collect everyone's phone and keep it in a tray and they will get it back only at lunch time and after work hours. Backfired horribly."

Some people also shared that the whole idea seems “outrageous”. What are your thoughts on the post?