Home / Trending / Cat’s reaction on being told ‘it’s not time to eat’ is hilariously cute. Watch
trending

Cat’s reaction on being told ‘it’s not time to eat’ is hilariously cute. Watch

“Poor kitty,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Screengrab)

Cats may or may not rule your heart but one thing is certain that the videos showcasing different antics of the felines rule the Internet. Probably, that is the reason this video of a cat and its reaction on being said to wait for its food has now won people over – and left them chuckling hard too.

Though it’s unknown who captured the video or when it was first shared, the clip has now created a stir after being posted on Twitter.

“Poor kitty,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The caption also urges people to put their sounds on and you might just want to do that to enjoy the video.

The clip opens to show a sweet white and brown furred cat. An individual, who is not visible in the frame, asks the feline, “Do you wanna eat?” To which, the cat goes “Meow.” However, the individual says, “No, it’s not time. You just ate.” It is the cat’s reaction after that statement which may make you say “Aww,” repeatedly and also make you giggle at the same time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bird drops fish onto windshield of truck in North Carolina. Watch

Astronaut aboard ISS returns home, takes ‘first breath of Earth air’ in 185 days

Drivers get out of cars to remove traffic cones to help clear road for ambulance

Man helps monkeys drink water from bottle. Watch

Take a look:

Since being posted some five hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 18,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments. From demanding that the kitty should be fed to saying what would their pet felines do, people shared all sorts of comments.

“This kitty would be eating again if it was mine!” wrote a Twitter user. “You give that cat some food right now!” shared another. “The tiny little mlem at the end,” said a third. To which, an individual replied “The essence of disappointment.”

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
funny twitter video cute twitter video

Related Stories

trending

Curious cats experience snowfall for the first time. Watch adorable video

PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 10:38 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP