Home / Trending / Cat's reaction to ‘overly excited’ human sibling goes viral. Seen video yet?
trending

Cat's reaction to ‘overly excited’ human sibling goes viral. Seen video yet?

“Cat has made peace with his fate,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Reddit.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:34 AM IST
The image shows the kid standing behind the cat with a blanket.(Reddit/@unnaturalorder)

Yet another day and yet another cat video that may leave you laughing out loud. Shared on Reddit, the video has now gone viral with millions of views. It has also left people chuckling. This video involving a cat and its ‘overly excited’ human sibling is a delight to watch.

“Cat has made peace with his fate,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Reddit. The clip opens to show a cat sitting in the middle of a room. A kid with a blanket in their hands is standing right behind the feline.

We won't give away what happens next, so take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered over 2.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Cat : This human is the only thing in the world which can annoy me, this human has a free pass. I love this human, she is mine,” wrote a Reddit user imagining the cat's reaction to the whole ordeal. “Learned the less you react, the quicker it's over,” shared another. “Doesn't even move lol,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

reddit
