Cat’s spa day with human gets interrupted, it reacts in a hilarious way. Watch

An adorable video showcasing a cat and its human enjoying spa day is probably among the cutest things online right now. However, that’s not all. What makes the video even more enjoyable to watch is the feline’s reaction to being interrupted. Chances are, the video will make you say “aww” at the beginning and leave you giggling hard by the end.

The video shared on an Instagram profile called @dontstopmeowing, managed by the feline’s parents, shows a person opening a door to enter a room where the cat named Chase and his human are relaxing on a bed with slices of cucumbers over their eyes. As the video progresses, the individual who entered the room tries removing the fruit slices from over the cat’s eyes, and the way it reacts is absolutely hilarious.

Take a look at the clip to see how the video ends:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Most couldn’t get over the cat’s reactions.

“The fact that he just lets you put the cucumber back on. Omg the best,” wrote an Instagram user. “He legit wanted to continue his spa day,” shared another along with a laughing out loud emoji. “Chase really loves this spa life in human behavior!!” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video and the cat’s antics?

