Cats 'stationed to guard' Turkey Subway are pro at their job. Watch

A cat who 'guards' a Turkey Subway station has gone viral on Instagram for its relentless efforts to show that it is best at its job. A video capturing this cat’s daily shenanigans was shared on Instagram.

Snapshot of the cat at Turkey Subway. (Instagram)

"This stray cat brought his friends to take over the entire subway station in Turkey," reads the caption of the post. The clip opens to show the cat sitting atop one of the gates where people punch their tickets to enter the station. Taking its job very seriously, the kitty occupies the space without moving a single inch. And, as a reward, it received tons of pets from the passengers entering the station. (Also Read: Cat’s hilarious reaction to man cleaning windows will make you chuckle)

Watch the video of the adorable cats at Turkey Subway station here:

This post was shared on September 3. Since being shared, it has been liked more than two lakh times. The share also has several likes and comments. Many people thought that the video was adorable.

Check out what people are saying about this post here.

An individual wrote, "Bro they gone conquer the world one day like this."

A second added, "Man got a supervisory title and a whole staff working under him now. All I see are promotions, catnip raises, and no goddamn pizza parties."

"If you need help with the subway route, ask them," expressed a third.

A fourth said, "This is hilarious, cats are amazing."

