Cat's hilarious reaction to man cleaning windows will make you chuckle

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 22, 2023 09:13 PM IST

Many people expressed how the cat and the man were enjoying each other's company. Watch the video here.

A funny video of a cat trying to figure out what a man cleaning windows is doing has taken social media by storm. Since being posted, the video has left many people chuckling. The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @buitengebieden.

Snapshot of the cat following the man.(Twitter)
Snapshot of the cat following the man.(Twitter)

The clip opens to show a man cleaning a window of a high-rise building. As he puts a wiper across the window to remove the soap lather and clean it, the cat tries to follow the movement of the wiper. Whenever the man moves the wiper, the cat quickly follows it, as if trying to catch it. (Also Read: Cat turns into trainer for its human. Watch)

In the caption of the post, @buitengebieden wrote, “Cat having fun.”

Watch the video of the cat following the cleaner here:

This post was shared on September 21. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 2.1 million times. Many also liked the video and commented on it. Several were in splits after watching the cat’s movements.

Here’s what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "It looks like the window washer is having just as much fun as the cat."

A second added, "This cat looks like it's having the time of its life! Who else loves watching cats play?"

"All the cat's focus was on the glass cleaner, haha ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​the cat's actions are so adorable!" posted a third.

A fourth said, "The cat doesn't get to see that every day, must have blown his mind."

"I LOVE the look on the worker's face. They gave each other a gift," added a fifth.

A sixth shared, "The window washer is having fun too! The cat brought a little joy into his job that day."

Another said, "I think the window washer was having more fun than the cat. I think small moments like these are the highlights of his work day."

What are your thoughts on this funny cat video?

