Cats take part in obstacle challenge, video sparks laugh riot among tweeple

People replied to share which cat they relate to.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:21 AM IST
The image shows a cat taking part in the obstacle challenge.(Twitter/@_SJPeace_)

Cats doing different kinds of activities are always a delight to watch, especially when they behave rather funnily while completing the tasks. This clip shared on Twitter perfectly captures the same and can guarantee you a lot of giggles. We bet that you won’t be able to watch this clip just once.

Shared by Twitter user @StanceGrounded, the clip shows three felines taking part in an obstacle challenge. The video starts with a shot of the obstacle course made using cups. The first cat aces the course in a perfect and poised manner. The second one completes the course in an almost perfect way. What makes the clip hilarious is how the third cat finishes it.

We won’t give away much, take a look at the clip to know why it has now left people laughing out loud:

Shared on March 14, the clip has garnered over 9.2 lakh views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop laughing at the three cats and their attempts to complete the feat. While some resonated with the third kitty, others found the whole episode rib-tickling.

What are your thoughts on these adorable goofy cats?

