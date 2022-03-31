Cat’s unimpressed reaction to toy leaves people in splits. Watch

If you are a cat parent or are someone who loves watching videos of the kitties, then you may be aware that the furry creatures are often very hard to please. More often than not, they stay unimpressed by the efforts of their humans. Just like the situation showcased in this video. It shows the unimpressed reaction of a cat to a toy. There is a chance that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted on Reddit with a simple yet apt caption. “She wasn't impressed,” it reads. The video opens to show a cat sitting on a carpet with a whack-a-mole kind of toy kept in front of it on the floor. Almost the entire video shows the kitty’s unimpressed reaction. The clip finally ends with the furry creature walking away.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Haha! She’s like ‘do you think I’m stupid? Do I look stupid?’,” joked a Reddit user. “Kitty: "Who do you take me for? If you want to entertain me please give me a small box and I will try to fit in,” shared another referencing the love of cats for tiny boxes. “Right, well, if you need me I'll be in the box this came in,” commented yet another. “This just made me laugh out loud,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}