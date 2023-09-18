Cat’s unique way of signalling pet parents ‘she’s done eating’ goes viral. Watch

Many cats walk away after indulging in a satisfying meal and thoroughly groom themselves. However, this particular cat has a unique way of informing her owners that she’s had enough to eat. And a video capturing just this has gone viral on Instagram. As expected, pet owners have shared their own experiences in the comments section, detailing what their furry companions do after a satisfying meal.

The viral video has over 2.4 million views and a flurry of reactions from people. (Instagram/@wbp3)

“This is how our cat lets us know she’s done eating,” reads the text overlay on the video shared on Instagram by the cat’s pet parent, Bryan Parrish. The video opens to show a cat sitting near the entrance of a house, with one of her paws on the empty plate kept in front of her. As the video goes on, the cat yawns and then flips the plate up in the air, indicating to her human that she has finished her meal.

Watch the viral video of this cat here:

The video was shared on September 4 on Instagram. Over 2.4 million people have viewed it since then. Of these, many liked the video and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out the reactions of people to this cat’s unique way of signalling she’s full:

“Thank goodness ours just walks away,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “She’s doing flip the plate challenge and winning.”

“My cat is never done eating,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “My dog does the same thing.”

“They will do whatever they want and we will always put up with it,” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Time to clean hooman!”

“I’m done. Get this plate outta here. Now,” remarked a seventh, echoing the cat’s thoughts.

What are your thoughts on this video?

