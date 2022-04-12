Cat’s unusual way of sleeping amuses people. Video goes viral

Cat videos almost always make sure to uplift people’s mood. So, if you’re looking for such a video featuring a kitten, then you’re in luck. Here is a video posted on Instagram that may leave you with a smile. The hilariously adorable video shows a unusual sleeping style of a cat.

The clip was originally posted back in January on the Instagram page called winston_britishboy. The page is dedicated to the cat showcased in the video. The bio of the page also explains that the kitty named Winston is a Cream British Shorthair who loves to “run like a pony every day. ”

The video recently captured people’s attention again after Instagram posted it on their official Insta page as a part of their series #WeeklyFluff.

“Winston (@winston_britishboy) is all about his regular, post-lunch cat nap. ‘He loves sleeping on any hard surfaces and ignores all the soft pillows that we bought for him,’ says his human Ployvanas,” they wrote and posted the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video of the adorable cat has also prompted people to post various comments. A few showcased their reactions using laughing out loud emojis. Some also did so with the help of fire emoticons. Then there were also those who took to the comments section to post heart emotions to share their reactions to the video of the cat. Many also tagged others to show them the hilariously adorable video.

“Nothing going on here! Just a cat nap,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sleeping like a baby,” posted another. “Aww,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

