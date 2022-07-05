CBSE Results 2022 delayed and Twitter is filled with memes

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare Class 10th and Class 12th Results 2022. The students who have appeared for the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th examinations 2022 will soon be able to check their results through the website of the CBSE board - cbseresult.nic.in. Although the CBSE board has not provided any information regarding the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th result date and time, its speculations have given rise to hilarious memes.

From Johhny Lever to Mr Bean, people have posted several memes after CBSE Results 2022 get delayed. Take a look at a few of them below:

An individual shared a meme from Phir Hera Pheri with hashtags #cbseresult2022, #cbseterm2, and #CBSE.

A Twitter user posted a famous Jhonny Lever meme.

Another individual shared a collage of Mr. Bean and wrote, "CBSE Students after realizing that there was no result today. "

A Twitter user shared a scene from the web series Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side.

Screenshot of a Twitter post after CBSE Results 2022 get delayed. (Twitter/@Adii_priyanshu)

Another shared Sunny Deol's famous Tarikh par Tarikh dialogue.

An individual shared Sunny Deol's famous dialogue. (Twitter/@tanii_30)

Some have also hilariously posted about what will happen when CBSE Results 2022 will be declared.

"Preparation for #CBSEResult," posted another with an image.

Screenshot of a tweet shared by an individual on CBSE Results 2022. (Twitter/@SunilSingh_0007)

CBSE conducted term 2 Class 10 exams from April 26 to May 24 and Class 12 exams from April 26 to June 15. The students can expect CBSE results 2022 soon.

