The image shows the DDLJ meme shared by CBSE to announce about Class 12 results.(Twitter/@cbseindia29)
CBSE uses DDLJ meme to inform when they will announce Class 12 results

CBSE took to Twitter to share the news of Class 12 result using a DDLJ meme.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:32 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) took to Twitter to share the date and time of the Class 12 results using a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) meme. They informed that the results will be declared today, July 30, at 2 pm.

“CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M,” the education board tweeted. They also added the hashtags #Excitementlevel100%, #CBSEResults, and #CBSE. The post is complete with a meme featuring Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal from the film DDLJ along with a funny line “Aakhir wo din aa hi gaya [Finally that day is here]” written on it. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the protagonists.

Take a look at the post by CBSE:

The post, since being shared a little over an hour ago, has already gathered more than 17,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated nearly 4,000 re-tweets. People also shared various reactions to the post:

What are your thoughts on the post shared by CBSE?

