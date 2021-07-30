CBSE uses DDLJ meme to inform when they will announce Class 12 results
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) took to Twitter to share the date and time of the Class 12 results using a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) meme. They informed that the results will be declared today, July 30, at 2 pm.
“CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M,” the education board tweeted. They also added the hashtags #Excitementlevel100%, #CBSEResults, and #CBSE. The post is complete with a meme featuring Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal from the film DDLJ along with a funny line “Aakhir wo din aa hi gaya [Finally that day is here]” written on it. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the protagonists.
Take a look at the post by CBSE:
The post, since being shared a little over an hour ago, has already gathered more than 17,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated nearly 4,000 re-tweets. People also shared various reactions to the post:
What are your thoughts on the post shared by CBSE?