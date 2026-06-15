'Celebration or lack of civic sense?': Kochi water metro garba video divides internet

A video from Kerala’s Kochi Water Metro has gone viral on social media after it showed a group of passengers dancing garba inside a moving boat. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Chrsitin, who described it as an unexpected but memorable moment during a commute to Fort Kochi.

Kochi Water Metro passengers seen performing garba. (Instagram/@by.chrzn)

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In the caption, the user wrote, “Spotted this beautiful moment on my way to Fort Kochi today. A quiet boat ride suddenly filled with energy, music, and traditional steps. This is what travel is all about, unplanned moments and cultural celebrations that make you smile the whole way. What do we think, is this a harmless vibe or a public transit violation?”

The video shows passengers performing garba while the boat is in motion, which quickly drew attention online and divided opinion over whether such celebrations are appropriate in a shared public transport space.

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Debate over passenger etiquette on public transport

The clip sparked a range of reactions on social media, with several users questioning the behaviour in a public transit setting. One user wrote, “Public transport is a shared space, not a stage. Respecting shared public spaces is just as important as expressing yourself.”

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Another commented, “I’m not against tourists or their cultural traditions. However, if they wish to dance or celebrate their culture, they should consider renting a private boat or cruise. Public transport is not private property.”

Some users also expressed frustration, with remarks such as, “North, please don’t spoil Kerala,” and “What’s wrong with these Gujjus, no matter where you go Gujaratis arrive with garba.”

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Others raised concerns about civic sense in shared spaces, saying, “That’s a public space. Not everybody there is in the same vibe. You cannot turn every spot into a function. Do it at an event or somewhere it is meant for.”

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At the same time, a few users defended the spontaneity of the moment, with one asking, “What is wrong if it is not bothering anyone?”

The video has started a wider discussion about how people should behave in public transport and how far cultural activities are appropriate in shared spaces, especially as India’s city transport systems continue to grow.