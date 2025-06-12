‘Struggle with English, cut lines, litter’: Texas-based founder slams Gujaratis

An Indian founder in the United States has sparked a heated debate by saying that Gujaratis “bring shame to India” with their behaviour. Sriram Ayer, an entrepreneur and photographer based in Texas, took to the social media platform X yesterday to claim that “In the US and Canada, a vast majority of Gujjus are causing havoc and bringing shame to India”. An Indian-American entrepreneur says that Gujjus behave poorly abroad (Representational image)

Ayer (@SriramMadras on X) said that the behaviour of Gujaratis reflects poorly on India, but the same cannot be said for South Indians.

His post has garnered over 4 lakh views in a matter of hours, sparking a heated debate on regionalism and the behaviour of Indians abroad.

On the behaviour of Gujaratis

Ayer said that in the United States and Canada, many Gujaratis do not attempt integration. Instead, they struggle with English, speak too loudly, engage in problematic public behaviours like cutting lines and jumping queues, and litter everywhere.

“I've witnessed their outrageous and entitled behavior firsthand,” said the Texas-based founder of Purilan Technology.

He gave the example of a Gujarati wedding in Canada which included a noisy celebration late into the night, inconveniencing neighbours and “creating chaos”.

Unacceptable behaviour

Ayer said that such behaviour is “unacceptable” anywhere in the world. Even within India, it should not be tolerated, he said. But when it happens abroad, it reflects poorly on all Indians.

“Of course, there are both good and bad people in all cultures, but I am referring to a vast majority of Gujjus here. WHY?” he asked, before answering his own question.

“The incidents involving South Indians are very, very rare,” said Ayer.

Social media weighs in

His post proved deeply polarising on X, where many accused him of regional bias and others agreed with his analysis.

“You cannot expect civilized behaviour from uncouth people. There are such people all over the country, but a greater preponderance amongst Gujjus and Punjabis,” wrote one X user.

(Also read: ‘I’m a Gujju and you guys need to stop’: Indian tourists hijack Austria street with loud music and Garba, face backlash)

“I have seen bad behavior from Indians in general — many not taking bath (yes, people from your region as well as from North), people begging foreigner colleagues to bring back leftovers from lunch with sob stories. There is nothing regional about it,” another said.

“Honestly, this kind of post says more about you than the people you’re trying to criticise. Every community has its mix, some who embarrass, and many who inspire,” another added.