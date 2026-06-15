'2 jobs in 30 days': Indian woman shares how she landed Dubai jobs from India

An Indian woman’s Instagram post on how she landed jobs in Dubai has been drawing attention for its simple, step by step breakdown of job hunting abroad. Shared by Chanchal Kashyap, the post comes across as a practical guide for anyone trying to enter the UAE job market from India. Woman embracing career growth in Dubai. (Representational Image)

In the post, she explains how clarity and consistency can make a difference when applying for jobs overseas. She lays out a structured process, starting with the most basic but important step: choosing the right role. As she puts it, “Choose your role and industry - be clear on what job you want,” whether it is sales, admin, digital marketing or hospitality.

‘2 jobs in 30 days’ She then moves to what she calls a Dubai ready CV. According to her, it should be clean, simple and ATS friendly. One key detail she highlights is adding intent clearly. “Include ‘Willing to relocate to Dubai’ in header,” she writes, suggesting that even small lines can make a resume stand out to recruiters. She also mentions using apps like TalkU to add a UAE number, which can help create a more local presence during applications.

Next, she focuses on LinkedIn, which she treats as a major job search tool. “Set location to Dubai, headline as ‘Open to Work in Dubai,’ add keywords from your industry,” she advises, along with turning on job alerts to stay active in the search.

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Her advice then shifts to job portals, where she encourages candidates to widen their reach. She lists platforms such as Bayt, Naukri Gulf, GulfTalent, Monster Gulf and Indeed UAE, saying that uploading your CV across multiple sites increases visibility.