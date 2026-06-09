Manager shocked after Kochi company cuts salary for approved 15-day annual leave

A manager who recently relocated to Kochi has turned to the internet for advice after discovering a bizarre and frustrating salary deduction policy at their new workplace. Despite 15 days of annual leave explicitly mentioned in their offer letter, the employee noticed that their monthly pay was reduced each time they took an approved day off. When questioned, HR revealed a highly unusual system of deducting pay upfront and reimbursing it only at year-end, a practice the employee claims was completely hidden during the hiring process. An employee’s post about a salary cut for approved leave has gone viral. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

The individual wrote, “I joined a company 4 months ago in a manager role. My offer was ₹18,000 during a 2-month probation period and ₹20,000 after probation. During the interview, I specifically asked about leave, and they told me I would get 15 days of leave per year. This was also mentioned in my offer letter.” When they took leave during their probation period, there was a salary cut. The employee thought it was because they were still in probation period.

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However, they were shocked when the same thing happened after they got permanent employee status. When the person approached HR, they were informed about a very unusual workplace policy.

“When I asked HR/management about it, they said that this is how their company works. According to them, employees get 15 days of annual leave, but whenever we take leave, the salary is deducted. At the end of the year, they calculate the total leave taken and pay that amount back separately.”

The employee claims this policy was never explained during the interview or upon joining. “If I had known this, I would have considered it differently. I'm not from Kochi, so I occasionally need to travel to visit my parents, and every leave day affects my monthly salary.”

The individual, in the Reddit post, shared what happened next. “I told them that salary deductions would make sense only if I exceeded the 15 days of annual leave, but they are not willing to change their position. Also, even when I'm on leave, I am often expected to handle work responsibilities, yet there is no consideration for that.”

The employee concluded the post with a series of questions: “Has anyone experienced a similar leave policy? Is this a normal practice? More importantly, what should I do in this situation? Should I ask for the policy in writing, raise the issue formally with HR, or start looking for another job?”