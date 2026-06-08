Indian techie shares 5 things that shocked him about German workplace culture: 'Lunch break is sacred, sick means sick'

Moving to a new country often means adjusting to a different way of working. For many Indians living abroad, workplace culture can be one of the biggest surprises. A Germany-based engineer recently sparked a discussion online after sharing 5 things that shocked him about working in Germany. The techie said that he was surprised by how different German workplaces are from what many Indians are used to. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Taking to X, Sushant said that he was surprised by how different German workplaces are from what many Indians are used to. He wrote that employees do not use titles like “sir” or “madam” and instead call everyone by their first name, even the CEO. He also said that meetings end as soon as the agenda is completed, lunch breaks are respected, and employees are not expected to work during that time.

Another thing that stood out to him was how seriously vacations are treated. Sushant said that people on leave are considered completely unavailable and are not expected to reply to work messages. He also noted that employees who take sick leave do not face questions or guilt for staying away from work.

“5 years later - I still say ‘sir’ by accident sometimes. Old habits. Deep roots,” he wrote.