NRI urges Indian students to avoid ‘scammy’ private universities in Germany: 'Don't sell family land to fall for a scam'

Drawing from his observations in Berlin , Panja said that he had seen many Indian students struggling to make ends meet while working long hours in delivery services, restaurants and other gig jobs. “I have seen many, many desperate Indian students doing 12 hours of delivery/ restaurant / gig work, extremely underpaid and abused in Berlin and this really bothers me,” he wrote.

“I want to do a public service announcement for people who are desperate to come to Europe,” Panja wrote, adding, “Please don’t take out huge loans and go into debt to get admitted to third-rate private universities here.”

An Indian-origin entrepreneur and researcher has warned Indian students against taking on massive debt to study at what he described as “scammy” private universities in Germany . In a post on X, Mayukh Panja, the founder of AI firm Populations, urged young Indians to think carefully before enrolling in private institutions that promise an easy pathway to Europe and a successful career.

The entrepreneur claimed that some private universities in Germany operate as “visa mills”. “They sell you a dream,” Panja wrote, explaining that these universities market themselves as gateways to a better life in Europe while offering degrees that may not significantly improve graduates’ career prospects.

He further alleged that such institutions often have low admission barriers and poor teaching standards, leaving students vulnerable to financial hardship and exploitative work conditions. “These universities are very scammy, have a low barrier to entry (you can more or less buy a seat), and extremely low teaching standards. Students who come here are forced to take up underpaid and often illegal gig work to survive and they are easy targets for shady companies,” Panja said.

“And then they realize that their university degree is pretty much worthless. Both in Germany and in India,” he added.

Instead, Panja advised prospective students to apply to Germany’s state-run universities, which he said are generally more affordable and maintain higher academic standards. “If you do want to come to Germany, apply to the state-run universities here. These are usually cheap but very competitive and have usually quite high standards,” he wrote.

Panja also cautioned against making major financial sacrifices to fund overseas education. “Please don’t take out a 30 lakh loan, or sell family land to fall for a scam. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is not true,” he added.

In a follow-up post, however, Panja clarified that Germany remains an attractive destination for those pursuing careers in research and engineering.

“Germany has top-tier research institutes in the fundamental sciences though. Among the best in the world. It still has kickass engineering (not software) companies. If you do get to work in either of the above, Germany is a pretty amazing place to be,” he wrote.

(Also Read: Mumbai man laid off in Germany now close to earning ₹9.5 lakh a month: 'Racism, internal mismanagement led to this')

What did social media say? The post resonated with many users, some of whom shared their own experiences and concerns about studying and working in Europe.

one user wrote, “And even if they come, it is not easy to find a decent paying job (>70-80K). Language skill of B2 level is mandatory for most jobs and salary hikes are basically non- existent (1-2%). I think young professionals cannot look for easy fixes. Better to work in India and grow.”

“I've been very carefully applying to State run Unis in Germany now for my Masters in Electronics Engineering. Hoping I get into one. I have a few friends in Europe and Germany and the first advice from them was to avoid private unis at all costs,” commented another.

“100 times yes, also I would recommend that they don’t come here at all. The job market is really rough and it creates a lot of resentment. Unless they are willing to do elderly care or something like that, but they usually have dreams of becoming software engineers,” wrote a third user.