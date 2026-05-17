Celebrity divorce lawyer Vandana Shah reveals her staggering fee for 45-min consultation

Celebrity divorce lawyer Vandana Shah has revealed the staggering amount that she now charges for a 45-minute consultation. The lawyer, who has handled a number of high-profile divorce cases, revealed her consultation fee during a recent podcast appearance.

Mumbai-based Vandana Shah is a celebrity divorce lawyer

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Speaking on the The Crore Club podcast last week, Shah revealed that for her first case, she charged a consultation fee of just ₹750. That was years ago, and things are now very different for the Mumbai-based divorce lawyer.

Today, Vandana Shah charges ₹60,000 for a 45-minute consultation.

From ₹ 750 to ₹ 60,000

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{{^usCountry}} During the conversation, she gave a short overview of how she went from charging ₹750 to ₹60,000 for a consultation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation, she gave a short overview of how she went from charging ₹750 to ₹60,000 for a consultation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shah said that she started earning ‘big money’ only when she was past the age of 35. In fact, her career in law stemmed from her own abusive marriage, of which she walked out with just ₹750 and the clothes on her back. She started studying law extensively during the decade where she waited for her divorce to be finalised, according to YourStory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah said that she started earning ‘big money’ only when she was past the age of 35. In fact, her career in law stemmed from her own abusive marriage, of which she walked out with just ₹750 and the clothes on her back. She started studying law extensively during the decade where she waited for her divorce to be finalised, according to YourStory. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking on the podcast, Shah said that the first case she ever handled was one of divorce by mutual consent between a journalist wife and her husband, who worked in the media. For that case, she got a fee of ₹35,000.

Around the same time, she was approached by a Bollywood couple. Handling that high-profile case helped her increase her fee. “I must say thanks to them, my fee almost became 10 times,” she said, explaining that ₹35,000 became ₹3.5 lakh.

“That was a quantum jump in the first year itself,” said Shah.

Asked how much she charges today, the celebrity divorce lawyer paused for a split second before answering — “So it depends, but by and large, for 45 minutes it is about ₹60,000,” she said.

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During the conversation, Shah also revealed that 60% of her money is invested in real estate. She owns the home in which she lives, and also owns one commercial property. The rest is invested in A-list stocks like Reliance. “I don’t do penny stocks, I don’t do mutual funds,” Shah revealed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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