CEO calls buyers of new flats in Bengaluru 'complete dummy', warns real estate is in trouble

“They are so desperate that they are violating DND to sell. I’m getting 2-3 automated calls a day announcing flats. Disclosure: Yes, I’m screwing them for spamming me.”

“If you are buying a new flat in Bangalore , you are a complete dummy. Bangalore real estate is so in trouble,” wrote Abid Hassan on X.

A co-founder and CEO has sparked a massive debate online after calling anyone buying a new flat in Bengaluru a "complete dummy." Taking to social media, he claimed the city's real estate market is in deep trouble, citing the "desperate" tactics used by developers who are allegedly violating DND (Do Not Disturb) registries to push sales.

How did social media react? An individual suggested, “Next time, ask them whether they have ever heard of making 1cr from 10k in 1 month and introduce yourself as Abid from Sensibull, an option trading platform. They will block you.”

Another added, “Same. I told them to call when they're ready to sell at ₹8000/sqft. That time will also come when the recession hits, and people become desperate.”

Also Read: Bengaluru techie, 24, takes ₹ 1.22 crore loan for 2BHK he found on Instagram: 'Brokers have moved to Instagram' A third expressed, “Saw an apartment in a small underconstruction building. 3bhk quoted 3 crores.” A fourth wrote, “This doesn't make any sense. Who doesn't violate dnd? I get 10+ calls easily every day from banks, insurance and interior designers, whatnot. Whether they are desperate or not, they will not sell below current prices(inflated) ever. More so in a newly launched project.

Bengaluru homebuyer calls out overpriced new launches: In a separate Reddit post, a homebuyer questioned new launches that appear to inflate prices through branding.

A Reddit user wrote, “I have seen a score of properties in the last few weeks, and while I feel some are overpriced, I feel some are ridiculously overpriced. I am listing only Cat A builders as I visited only them and not to offend anyone,” the post said. Reacting, several Redditors remarked that some of the new launches are “ridiculously overpriced”.