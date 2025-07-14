Bengaluru techie, 24, takes 1.22 crore loan for 2BHK he found on Instagram: 'Brokers have moved to Instagram'

A 24-year-old software engineer's post from Bengaluru has gone viral on Reddit after claiming that he recently bought his 2BHK flat. In the post, the revealed that it has been two months since he began paying his home loan. The 2BHK apartment, which his father first spotted on Instagram, reportedly cost ₹1.9 crore. Young techie in Bengaluru buys ₹ 1.9 crore 2BHK apartment.(@Mysterious_Tax9562/ Reddit)

He explained that he paid 35 per cent of the amount in cash, while the remaining 65 per cent was covered through a home loan. He also mentioned that his parents helped a bit with the initial payment, but the rest, along with the monthly EMIs, is now fully his responsibility.

“My dad found this on Instagram. Brokers and real estate agencies have moved onto Instagram as well. There are quite a few good listings out there,” he adds.

The Redditor shared two photos - one of a bedroom from the highrise and the other, a screenshot of his home loan account, showing a sanctioned loan amount of over ₹1.22 crore.

The post has quickly gone viral on Reddit, sparking a wave of reactions from Reddit users.

Check out the viral post here:

The post was shared on July 13, 2025, and since then, it has garnered more than 3000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to this post:

Many Reddit users congratulated the techie on achieving such a big milestone at 24. Some praised his financial planning, while others were curious about the loan details and monthly EMIs.

A few users, however, expressed concern about taking on such a large debt so early in life.

“I used to pay a lot as a rent , from a investment perspective buying a flat made more sense. The location is near a tech park , so even if I don't live there I could rent it out and cover half of the EMI through that easily,” the engineer told a user who asked him his rationale for his decision to buy at 24.

One of the users, @Haunting_Finding_894, commented, “Bhai, it is so beautiful. So good! I’d definitely wanna live in a house like that. Looks so cozy as well. Congratulations, OP!”

A second user, @SignificantYouth915, commented, “Congratulations, Bro, it looks so beautiful at just 24, you bought your own home, that too in Bangalore. Something you should be proud of.”

Another user, @BERSERK_KNIGHT_666, commented, “EMI huh? Everyone seems to advise against it. People say you become a slave to banks if you buy stuff on EMI.”

The viral post also sparked a broader conversation about housing costs and the challenges of owning a home in cities like Bengaluru.