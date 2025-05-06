CEO issues brutal wake-up call to employees: ‘AI is coming for your job and mine’

In a surpisingly candid take on the rising use of artificial intelligence, a millionaire CEO told his staff that AI is coming for all their jobs including his own. In an internal mail, Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman decided to give a reality check from the top to his employees: “AI is coming for your jobs. Heck, it’s coming for my job too.” Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman issued a wake up call to his employees over the use of AI.(hir.harvard.edu)

In his lengthy email, Kaufman says that AI tools are not to "assist" workers, but a full-on existential threat to nearly every role in the modern workforce.

"If you do not become an exceptional talent at what you do, a master, you will face the need for a career change in a matter of months. I am not trying to scare you. I am not talking about your job at Fiverr. I am talking about your ability to stay in your profession in the industry," he said.

Take a look at the full email here:

However, the CEO states that his message is not to scare his employees but to give them a wake up call which is they ignore they would be "doomed".

"Study, research, and master the latest Al solutions in your field. You are expected and needed to do more, faster, and more efficiently now. Become a prompt engineer. Google is dead. LLM and GenAl are the new basics, and if you're not using them as experts, your value will decrease before you know what hit you. Get involved in making the organization more efficient using Al tools and technologies," he said, listing his suggestion to stay relevant in the age of AI.

The CEO ended the email by saying that his employees were free to ignore his warning but he thinks they would not have a "promising career" if they do so. "This message is food for thought. Those of you who wish to sit with me and discuss our future can do so. I look forward to seeing you," he said.