CEO reveals simple yet tricky first question he asks in all job interviews: ‘Ones who laughed…’

A CEO has revealed a tricky opening line he uses during interviews with job seekers to help him decide which candidates are worth hiring, sparking a debate on social media. Harit Nagpal, the MD and CEO at Tata Play Ltd, said he asks a common question to candidates but their answer helps him judge if they would be the right fit for the role. The CEO claimed that he uses the question to filter candidates in job interviews.(Representational)

In a LinkedIn post, Nagpal shared that “Did you have any trouble getting here?” has been his favorite opening line with candidates.

"The ones who listed potholes, traffic jam, rain, etc. lost me at the beginning itself. The ones who laughed away these factors and narrated an interesting incident, became my colleagues," he added.

The Tata Play CEO said that those who listed problems showed him that they were consumed by factors that could not be controlled. "Competitors, economy, regulation, weather, etc. are not in our control. You can allow them to consume you or take them in your stride and find the way forward. Smiling often helps," he said in his post.

Internet divided

The approach divided the internet with many users agreeing with the litmus test while other's calling it out for being deceptive. "Certain frogs want to stay in the well and be happy. Certain frogs want to jump out of the well and explore. Difference between broad mindset and narrow mindset," said one user, praising the approach.

"I hold great respect and regard for you, but I must say, your views or beliefs on this matter are absolutely off the mark. It makes me wonder how many high impact talents you may have ignored with such an approach. This feels like a very immature way of analyzing things," said another user.

A third user called the question deceptive. "So your display of concern is just a tactical subterfuge. I thought selection or rejection of a candidate depended on how the interview discussion proceeded and not just some biased litmus test. Please stop promoting such irrationally," he added.

